Mountain Money | April 29, 2024

Security analyst Dmitri Alperovitch reveals how America can beat China in the race for the twenty-first century in his new book "World on the Brink." (00:10)

Then, Andy Kunz, President of the U.S. High Speed Rail Association, discusses the groundbreaking for a new high speed rail between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. (21:27)

And explore how large corporations work with local PR agencies to hone their messaging with Hilary Reiter Azzaretti of Redhead Marketing. (41:30)