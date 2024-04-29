© 2024 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | April 29, 2024

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman
Published April 29, 2024 at 3:11 PM MDT
Security analyst Dmitri Alperovitch reveals how America can beat China in the race for the twenty-first century in his new book "World on the Brink." (00:10)

Then, Andy Kunz, President of the U.S. High Speed Rail Association, discusses the groundbreaking for a new high speed rail between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. (21:27)

And explore how large corporations work with local PR agencies to hone their messaging with Hilary Reiter Azzaretti of Redhead Marketing. (41:30)

Mountain Money
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
