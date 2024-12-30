Mountain Money | December 30, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
- From the Gadaffi family to the Royal family of Qatar, Phil Elwood has helped dictators, tycoons and politicians. Elwood shares these stories in his new book, "All the Worst Humans." (00:40)
- Author Max Boot shares his latest book, "Reagan: His Life and Legend." Boot delves deep into former President Reagan’s personal and political evolution, seeking to balance the image of Reagan as a conservative icon with details about his leadership and governance. (17:40)