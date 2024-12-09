© 2024 KPCW

Mountain Money

There are some lines on the world map that you can't see

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published December 9, 2024 at 4:22 PM MST
A photo of Atossa Abrahamian
Jarrad Henderson
Atossa Abrahamian

Discover the difference between the world's physical borders and the ones drawn by money with author Atossa Araxia Abrahamian in her new book, “The Hidden Globe: How Wealth Hacks the World.”

One may think that the world is comprised of only the lines separating the nearly 200 different nations but there's more. Looking beyond the nation/state boundaries that we see defining the world, one can see a parallel world of extraterritorial zones that largely serve the rich and powerful.

Mountain Money
