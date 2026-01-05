© 2026 KPCW

Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

Finding beauty in chaos through the art of photography

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published January 5, 2026 at 2:24 PM MST
Park City photographer Tara Sylvester
Tara Sylvester
Park City photographer Tara Sylvester

Renowned Park City photographer Tara Sylvester discusses the delicate dance between technical mastery and creative instinct. Tara’s approach to chaos, whether it’s wrangling lively kids or last-minute wedding surprises, proves there’s beauty to be found in every moment. She shares how slowing down, trusting her eye and capturing authentic connections have shaped her unique visual voice.

Delve into the timeless value of physical prints, the magic of golden hour light and Tara’s dreams of adventuring beyond the lens. Don’t miss this insightful, laughter-filled conversation about legacy, artistry and the stories we save forever.

www.tarasylvesterphotography.com

Instagram: @tarasylvesterphotography

Facebook: Photography by Tara Sylvester

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
Kevin Kennedy
