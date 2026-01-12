© 2026 KPCW

Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

The Enron trial twenty years later

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published January 12, 2026 at 11:56 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Kathryn Ruemmler and Sean Berkowitz
Goldman Sachs, Latham & Watkins LLP
Kathryn Ruemmler and Sean Berkowitz

Sean Berkowitz and Kathryn Ruemmler, two of the lead lawyers in the criminal trial of Enron Chairman Ken Lay and Enron CEO Jeff Skilling, look back at the blockbuster case they tried twenty years ago.

In 2000, Enron was the seventh largest company in the US. By the end of 2001, Enron had filed for bankruptcy in what was then the largest US bankruptcy in history.

Berkowitz and Ruemmler share the story of how the DOJ put together a task force and how they tried the complex case before a Houston jury over a four month span, convicting both Skilling and Lay on multiple counts of fraud.

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy