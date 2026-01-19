© 2026 KPCW

Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

Airbags, beacons and backcountry wisdom: A look at snow safety with ARVA

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published January 19, 2026 at 1:54 PM MST
What happens when technology, adventure and survival instincts collide?

Jeremy Jolly with snow safety manufacturer ARVA, talks floatation vests, transceivers and why avalanche airbags are the new must-have on many mountain missions.

Discover actionable tips on gear maintenance, education resources and travel-friendly rental solutions. The episode also offers a peek at local Utah hot spots for snow pros and gearheads. By the end, you’ll want to double-check your pack — and your battery levels!

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
Kevin Kennedy
