Airbags, beacons and backcountry wisdom: A look at snow safety with ARVA
What happens when technology, adventure and survival instincts collide?
Jeremy Jolly with snow safety manufacturer ARVA, talks floatation vests, transceivers and why avalanche airbags are the new must-have on many mountain missions.
Discover actionable tips on gear maintenance, education resources and travel-friendly rental solutions. The episode also offers a peek at local Utah hot spots for snow pros and gearheads. By the end, you’ll want to double-check your pack — and your battery levels!