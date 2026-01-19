The last campaign of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Discussions of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. often focus on some of his triumphs of the mid-60s like the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. But Dr. King’s last campaign was a direct challenge to elements of the American economic system.

In the last year of his life, Dr. King led the Poor People’s Campaign of 1968. Notre Dame Professor Allison Mitchell of the Departments of Africana Studies and American Studies discusses what Dr. King was trying to accomplish and the challenges that he was facing.