© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

The last campaign of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published January 19, 2026 at 1:56 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Allison Mitchell
University of Notre Dame
Allison Mitchell

Discussions of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. often focus on some of his triumphs of the mid-60s like the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. But Dr. King’s last campaign was a direct challenge to elements of the American economic system.

In the last year of his life, Dr. King led the Poor People’s Campaign of 1968. Notre Dame Professor Allison Mitchell of the Departments of Africana Studies and American Studies discusses what Dr. King was trying to accomplish and the challenges that he was facing.

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy