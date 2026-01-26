From PDFs to premieres: Adobe’s expanding role in the film industry

Learn how Adobe is reshaping the future of filmmaking at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Adobe’s Meagan Keane reveals how initiatives like the Adobe House and the company’s participation in panels and workshops foster community and innovation.

Learn more about the expansion of Adobe’s grant programs, supporting young and diverse filmmakers with funding, mentorship and industry-leading technology. Discover how products like Premiere, After Effects and the new Firefly platform are being used in more than 85% of Sundance films this year.

Adobe’s responsible approach to artificial intelligence aims to enhance creativity and remove technical barriers for storytellers. Discover the latest AI-driven features, including object masking, generative extend and sound effects, that are streamlining the filmmaking process from start to finish.