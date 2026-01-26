Insights from the lodging frontlines

This week, we spotlight the dramatic effects of low snowfall on Park City’s tourism and lodging markets. Helena Sedaris from Park City Lodging unpacks how fewer snow days and lingering impacts from industry strikes have altered guest behaviors and hit occupancy rates hard.

We delve into guest cancellations, the challenges of encouraging trip insurance and how dynamic revenue management happens behind the scenes. The discussion shines a light on ripple effects for seasonal workers and independent property owners alike.

Listeners will also hear about recent market recalibrations and emerging trends in long-term versus short-term lodging. Despite current hardships, there’s hope for recovery as everyone keeps their eyes on the February and March forecasts.