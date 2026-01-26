© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPCW's 88.1 broadcast signal is down. Click for info.
Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

Insights from the lodging frontlines

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published January 26, 2026 at 2:21 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Heleena Sideris
KPCW
Heleena Sideris

This week, we spotlight the dramatic effects of low snowfall on Park City’s tourism and lodging markets. Helena Sedaris from Park City Lodging unpacks how fewer snow days and lingering impacts from industry strikes have altered guest behaviors and hit occupancy rates hard.

We delve into guest cancellations, the challenges of encouraging trip insurance and how dynamic revenue management happens behind the scenes. The discussion shines a light on ripple effects for seasonal workers and independent property owners alike.

Listeners will also hear about recent market recalibrations and emerging trends in long-term versus short-term lodging. Despite current hardships, there’s hope for recovery as everyone keeps their eyes on the February and March forecasts.

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman