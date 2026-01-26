Last laughs in Park City: Capturing Sundance with humor and art

Park City’s annual Sundance Film Festival has always delivered inspiration and a dash of drama, but its departure called for something special: “Good Night Sundance.” This episode chronicles how three creative locals, guided by humor and love for their town, crafted a playful parody that quickly became a community sensation. Hear about the artistic experiments, from using AI tools with surprising limitations to working with a shoestring budget and a legion of volunteers. The team walks us through the insider jokes, local experiences, and bittersweet memories stitched into each page of the book. As the festival prepares to leave, the book stands as a loving tribute.