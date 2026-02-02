© 2026 KPCW

Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

How a shared kitchen can be a culinary launching pad

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published February 2, 2026 at 1:18 PM MST
Aisza Wilde

The traditional path to owning a food business usually involves massive debt and a risky long-term lease, but Shared Kitchen Network is offering a more agile alternative. By providing 24/7 access to licensed commercial stations, they empower bakers, caterers and food truck owners to grow at their own pace.

In this episode, we sit down with the founder to discuss the "hidden" hurdles of the food industry, from health department regulations to the necessity of professional storage. We explore how this shared-use model reduces overhead costs while building a collaborative community of local chefs.

Whether you are a home cook with a dream or an established brand looking to scale, this conversation reveals the infrastructure behind Utah’s most successful food startups.

