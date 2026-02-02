Why Shake Shake thinks it's a perfect fit for Park City

Join us as Will Hoard walks through the evolution of Shake Shack in Utah, from opening their first Sandy shack in 2019 to building a network of eight locations, including a new spot in Park City’s Junction Commons.

Will explains how the brand balances growth with a relentless focus on quality, emphasizing 100% Angus beef, antibiotic-free chicken, and frozen custard made fresh in-house every day. He shares how rotating quarterly shake specials keep fans coming back, with current standouts like tiramisu and the K-Shack spicy caramel shake.

Beyond the menu, Will talks about Shake Shack’s internal promotion culture, sharing his own journey from team member to Area Director and how general managers often come from within the system. He outlines the hiring push for a new location — bringing on around 55 team members — and the intensive four-day training process using seasoned trainers from Utah, Colorado and California. The result is a behind-the-scenes look at how a “burger stand” brand thoughtfully scales into a regional staple.