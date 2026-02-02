© 2026 KPCW

Unveiling the dirty supply chain of batteries

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published February 2, 2026 at 1:23 PM MST
Author Nicolas Niarchos discusses his new book, "The Elements of Power." He traces the development of the lithium ion battery and the resources needed to make them. But he also explains how these crucial elements are mined with terrible political, environmental and social consequences.

Niarchos focuses in particular on conditions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where children routinely go into mines with rudimentary tools to extract the metals needed for batteries.

