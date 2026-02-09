Bean to Bar and Beyond: Building a Values-Driven Chocolate Company

What happens when two young outsiders with no formal culinary background decide to rethink chocolate from the ground up? Anna Seear shares how Ritual Chocolate grew from hair dryers, tabletop grinders, and rented antique European equipment to an 8,000-square-foot factory in Heber City. She describes visiting cacao farms, witnessing lush ecosystems next to pesticide-heavy monocultures, and deciding that sustainable, heirloom cacao would be non-negotiable.

We also hear how Ritual built long-term relationships with farms, convinced skeptical customers that $8 bars were worth it, and slowly grew a café that their own landlord doubted. Finally, Anna reflects on burnout, the importance of delegation, and how a strong team and company culture have kept the mission alive through tough seasons and rising costs.

