From Bomb Tech to Bridal Rings: The HERLOVE Story

Experience in the military, followed by a decision to pursue a more creative, hands-on life in fine jewelry. Today, their Heber-based studio focuses on custom bridal pieces, heirloom redesigns, and advanced repairs that require both technical skill and emotional intelligence. Rather than pushing pre-set catalog designs, they sit down with clients to translate personal histories, relationships, and aesthetics into one-of-a-kind pieces that feel as good as they look.

Their veteran mindset shows up in the work: attention to detail, respect for process, and a quiet pride in doing the job right even when no one sees the effort. In this episode, we talk about the journey from service to studio, the behind-the-scenes of bespoke jewelry, and the privilege of crafting objects people will wear every day for the rest of their lives.

Website: www.herlovejewelry.com