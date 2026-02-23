© 2026 KPCW

Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

From Bomb Tech to Bridal Rings: The HERLOVE Story

Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published February 23, 2026 at 11:24 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
A ring designed by HerLove Bespoke Jewelry in Heber, Utah
herlovejewelry.com
A ring designed by Her Love Jewelry in Heber, Utah

Experience in the military, followed by a decision to pursue a more creative, hands-on life in fine jewelry. Today, their Heber-based studio focuses on custom bridal pieces, heirloom redesigns, and advanced repairs that require both technical skill and emotional intelligence. Rather than pushing pre-set catalog designs, they sit down with clients to translate personal histories, relationships, and aesthetics into one-of-a-kind pieces that feel as good as they look.

Their veteran mindset shows up in the work: attention to detail, respect for process, and a quiet pride in doing the job right even when no one sees the effort. In this episode, we talk about the journey from service to studio, the behind-the-scenes of bespoke jewelry, and the privilege of crafting objects people will wear every day for the rest of their lives.

Website: www.herlovejewelry.com

Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
