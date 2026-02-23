© 2026 KPCW

Mountain Money
Mountain Money

Tag It Once, Get It Back: Inside ComeBack Tag

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published February 23, 2026 at 11:24 AM MST
Come Back Tag Logo
comebacktag.com
Come Back Tag Logo

ComeBack Tag exists for that sinking feeling we all know: you realize your keys, bag, or favorite gear is missing, and you have no idea how you’ll get it back. By attaching a small tag with a unique code and simple instructions, owners give honest finders a fast way to reconnect—often with nothing more than a quick scan or visit to a URL and a text notification back to the owner.

There’s no subscription to manage and no special app required, just a low-cost tag designed to be a smarter, more modern version of the classic “if found, please call” label. The product is especially appealing for items that are painful or expensive to replace, from keys and backpacks to pet collars and travel gear.

Website: www.comebacktag.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Comeback-Tag
Instagram: @comeback_tag
TikTok: @comebacktag.com

