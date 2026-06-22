'Concert on the Slopes' series comes to Canyons Village

On this episode of Mountain Money, the hosts explore the local economic engines driving Summit County's lucrative summer tourism season, and take a peek at how the arts and live entertainment keep the local economy thriving.

First up, the show welcomes Ember Conley, the Executive Director of Park City Performing Arts (PCPA). Conley shares an insider's look at the organization's highly anticipated Concerts on the Slopes outdoor music series, which returns to the Amphitheater at Canyons Village at Park City Mountain this July and August.

Conley discusses the business strategy behind pulling off an 11-show outdoor series, from navigating artist bookings and venue expansions to creating accessible, family-friendly ticket pricing for locals and visitors alike.

She details how this year's eclectic lineup—featuring artists ranging from soul star Allen Stone to throwback 90s and country weekends—drives regional tourism and summer fun.