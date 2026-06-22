© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

'Concert on the Slopes' series comes to Canyons Village

By Roger Goldman
Published June 22, 2026 at 1:59 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Park City Institute Executive Director Ember Conley
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Institute Executive Director Ember Conley

On this episode of Mountain Money, the hosts explore the local economic engines driving Summit County's lucrative summer tourism season, and take a peek at how the arts and live entertainment keep the local economy thriving.

First up, the show welcomes Ember Conley, the Executive Director of Park City Performing Arts (PCPA). Conley shares an insider's look at the organization's highly anticipated Concerts on the Slopes outdoor music series, which returns to the Amphitheater at Canyons Village at Park City Mountain this July and August.

Conley discusses the business strategy behind pulling off an 11-show outdoor series, from navigating artist bookings and venue expansions to creating accessible, family-friendly ticket pricing for locals and visitors alike.

She details how this year's eclectic lineup—featuring artists ranging from soul star Allen Stone to throwback 90s and country weekends—drives regional tourism and summer fun.

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman