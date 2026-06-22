Marcella Club director details new golf course

As the weather warms up, many folks are hitting the golf course. Beth Armstrong, Managing Director at Marcella Club, joins the show to discuss the goings on for this golf season at the development near Jordanelle Reservoir.

Armstrong gives listeners an inside look at the business strategy, development timeline and massive regional investment behind the highly anticipated project.

A major focal point of the conversation is the club's "Skyline" golf course, slated for a member soft opening this summer. The championship layout represents a major milestone in golf course architecture as the inaugural mountain design portfolio piece for Tiger Woods and his firm, TGR Design.

Armstrong details what it takes to develop a world-class course on the dramatic terrain overlooking the Jordanelle Reservoir and the long-term vision for their master-planned amenities—including a second 18-hole course.