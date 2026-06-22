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Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

The Bagel Den owner shares entrepreneurial journey

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published June 22, 2026 at 2:02 PM MDT
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Roger Goldman (left), Matt Johnson (center), and Kevin Kennedy (right) at the KPCW studios
KPCW
Roger Goldman (left), Matt Johnson (center), and Kevin Kennedy (right) at the KPCW studios

We're taking a bite out of the fast-casual food industry as we speak with Matt Johnson, the owner of The Bagel Den, a popular neighborhood breakfast and lunch spot located on Uinta Way in Kimball Junction. Johnson shares the entrepreneurial journey of expanding the brand and transforming a familiar local space into a modern, high-energy artisan cafe.

Johnson talks about sourcing and flying in authentic bagel dough directly from Long Island, New York, every week to achieve that trademark East Coast texture before baking them fresh locally, how the business balances serving a dedicated weekday local workforce with the massive rush of tourism at different times of the year, and his strategies for managing tight margins in the fast-casual sector. He also touches on building a welcoming "hip-chill" community environment that doubles as a workspace and local meetup hub.

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy