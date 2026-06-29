From farmers' market food truck to 120-year-old brick house: The Pizza Yard story

There is a moment in every great entrepreneurial story where the founder looks around and realizes that what they've been doing for fun is actually what they should be doing for work and for Matt Reschke of The Pizza Yard, that moment came somewhere between his tenth and fifteenth backyard pizza party, when he still couldn't get through the list of people he wanted to feed. Some people have backyards, the Reschke's have always had pizza yards and were others might see room for a basketball hoop or a pool, they see visions of pizza ovens and long tables that fit all of their people. They once rented a terrible, falling-apart apartment simply because it had a yard and when the list of hungry friends outgrew even that, they bought a restaurant. Matt describes his pizzas as "Neapolitan-ish”, a philosophy that has produced a rotating seasonal menu of extraordinary creativity, from a classic Margherita to a BLT pizza made with home-grown heirloom tomatoes, locally sourced bacon, and house aioli. In this episode, Matt tells the full story of The Pizza Yard from food truck to backyard to one of the most charming restaurant spaces in all of Utah.