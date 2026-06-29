The new stars of the Fourth of July: How drones are reinventing celebration

On this pre-July 4 episode of Mountain Money, the hosts explore how drought and wildfire concerns are accelerating the shift from fireworks to drone shows. Scott Linzer of Skyworx—the company behind Park City's July 4 display at Park City Mountain Resort—shares how a team of just 10 full-time employees produces 14 simultaneous Independence Day shows across the country, despite overwhelming demand and a global drone shortage.

Linzer takes listeners behind the scenes of Park City's 200-drone performance, explaining the complex logistics, precision coordination, and technology required to safely light up the sky. He also discusses the industry's explosive growth and how drone shows are creating new business opportunities through corporate branding, advertising, and live event entertainment.

