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FIRE EVACUATIONS / UPDATES: Rocky Canyon Fire in Summit, Morgan counties
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Mountain Money

'Chef’s Table' comes to life in Park City

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published August 10, 2026 at 4:19 PM MDT
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Dinner Table
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Dinner Table

Netflix’s Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series "Chef’s Table" is coming off the screen and into Park City with its first-ever live festival August 13–16. Boardwalk Pictures CEO and Executive Producer Andrew Fried shares how "Chef’s Table" became Netflix’s first unscripted original and transformed culinary storytelling. Fried discusses the business and creative vision behind the series and why Park City was chosen to bring that storytelling to life. More than 70 renowned chefs and rising talents will take over 30 local restaurants for 100 immersive dining experiences during the four-day festival.

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy