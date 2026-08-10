'Chef’s Table' comes to life in Park City

Netflix’s Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series "Chef’s Table" is coming off the screen and into Park City with its first-ever live festival August 13–16. Boardwalk Pictures CEO and Executive Producer Andrew Fried shares how "Chef’s Table" became Netflix’s first unscripted original and transformed culinary storytelling. Fried discusses the business and creative vision behind the series and why Park City was chosen to bring that storytelling to life. More than 70 renowned chefs and rising talents will take over 30 local restaurants for 100 immersive dining experiences during the four-day festival.