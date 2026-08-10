The crisis in private startup financing

As startup valuations soar and companies remain private longer, questions are growing about the risks behind today’s venture capital boom. Renée M. Jones, Boston College Law Professor and former Director of the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance, discusses her book, "Untamed Unicorns: Why Startup Finance is Broken and How to Fix It." Jones explains how regulatory changes and an influx of private capital have weakened traditional oversight while giving startup founders unprecedented control. Drawing on the high-profile failures of Theranos, Uber and Ozy Media, she explores what can happen when those guardrails disappear. And she warns that as private markets make their way into mutual funds, pensions and potentially 401(k)s, everyday investors could increasingly bear the risk.