The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Where the wild mothers go

By Andrea Buchanan
Published November 21, 2025 at 12:57 PM MST
Happy to be alive! Carolyn Guss, Dania Lees, Megan Trayner, Sam Daniels and Dena Stewart enjoy a dip in the Havasu Pi Falls after treacherous Confluence hike.
Megan Trayner
Happy to be alive! Carolyn Guss, Dania Lees, Megan Trayner, Sam Daniels and Dena Stewart enjoy a dip in the Havasu Pi Falls after treacherous Confluence hike.

The idea of adventure is different for everyone. For these five friends and moms adventure hit a crescendo as they planned for months to take a  backpacking trip to the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

They hit some unexpected trails, angry rams and one rattlesnake along the way. Their physical abilities were challenged, and many mental challenges reared their heads, but in the end it was a bonding experience that will stay with them forever. 

The 100 foot climb with less than desirable footholds on the way to the Confluence hike was almost too much for the Park City moms. But they stuck together and made the 17 mile hike in a day!
1 of 3  — Havasu Pi 100 foot climb.JPG
The 100 foot climb with less than desirable footholds on the way to the Confluence hike was almost too much for the Park City moms. But they stuck together and made the 17 mile hike in a day!
Megan Trayner
2 of 3  — Havasu Pi Falls moms (1).JPEG
Megan Trayner
3 of 3  — Havasu Pi Falls moms (3).JPEG
Megan Trayner

Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan