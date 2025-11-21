Where the wild mothers go
The idea of adventure is different for everyone. For these five friends and moms adventure hit a crescendo as they planned for months to take a backpacking trip to the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
They hit some unexpected trails, angry rams and one rattlesnake along the way. Their physical abilities were challenged, and many mental challenges reared their heads, but in the end it was a bonding experience that will stay with them forever.
The 100 foot climb with less than desirable footholds on the way to the Confluence hike was almost too much for the Park City moms. But they stuck together and made the 17 mile hike in a day!
Megan Trayner
