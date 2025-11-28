© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Elves, chaos, countless cups of cocoa aboard the North Pole Express

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published November 28, 2025 at 12:08 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Elvis and his elves aboard the North Pole Express
Heber Valley Railroad
Elvis and his elves aboard the North Pole Express

Every year, the Heber Valley Railroad transforms into the North Pole Express: a sold-out holiday tradition where sleigh bells mingle with sequins and countless cups of cocoa. But behind the jingling bells and caroling elves are the stories of the people who make the magic happen. Hear from the eighth graders serving cookies, the families who’ve been involved for generations and even a celebrity or two.

In this heartwarming, behind-the-scenes journey, Amber Johnson rides along to discover how a small-town train became a holiday phenomenon and how, year after year, its passengers and crew keep the Christmas magic alive.

Santa makes an appearance on the North Pole Express
1 of 5  — northpoleexpresssanta.jpg
Santa makes an appearance on the North Pole Express
Heber Valley Railroad
Families enjoying a ride on the North Pole Express
2 of 5  — northpolefamilies.jpg
Families enjoying a ride on the North Pole Express
Heber Valley Railroad
Kids aboard the North Pole Express
3 of 5  — northpoleexpresskids.jpg
Kids aboard the North Pole Express
Heber Valley Railroad
Caden Webb as Elvis singing "Blue Christmas"
4 of 5  — Kaden Webb Elvis.jpg
Caden Webb as Elvis singing "Blue Christmas"
Bonnie Jean Webb
Mountain views from the North Pole Express
5 of 5  — northpoleexpresstimp.jpg
Mountain views from the North Pole Express
Heber Valley Railroad

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson