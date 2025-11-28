Elves, chaos, countless cups of cocoa aboard the North Pole Express

Every year, the Heber Valley Railroad transforms into the North Pole Express: a sold-out holiday tradition where sleigh bells mingle with sequins and countless cups of cocoa. But behind the jingling bells and caroling elves are the stories of the people who make the magic happen. Hear from the eighth graders serving cookies, the families who’ve been involved for generations and even a celebrity or two.

In this heartwarming, behind-the-scenes journey, Amber Johnson rides along to discover how a small-town train became a holiday phenomenon and how, year after year, its passengers and crew keep the Christmas magic alive.