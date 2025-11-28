Elves, chaos, countless cups of cocoa aboard the North Pole Express
Every year, the Heber Valley Railroad transforms into the North Pole Express: a sold-out holiday tradition where sleigh bells mingle with sequins and countless cups of cocoa. But behind the jingling bells and caroling elves are the stories of the people who make the magic happen. Hear from the eighth graders serving cookies, the families who’ve been involved for generations and even a celebrity or two.
In this heartwarming, behind-the-scenes journey, Amber Johnson rides along to discover how a small-town train became a holiday phenomenon and how, year after year, its passengers and crew keep the Christmas magic alive.
1 of 5 — northpoleexpresssanta.jpg
Santa makes an appearance on the North Pole Express
Heber Valley Railroad
2 of 5 — northpolefamilies.jpg
Families enjoying a ride on the North Pole Express
Heber Valley Railroad
3 of 5 — northpoleexpresskids.jpg
Kids aboard the North Pole Express
Heber Valley Railroad
4 of 5 — Kaden Webb Elvis.jpg
Caden Webb as Elvis singing "Blue Christmas"
Bonnie Jean Webb
5 of 5 — northpoleexpresstimp.jpg
Mountain views from the North Pole Express
Heber Valley Railroad