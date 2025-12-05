Fetch Cares radiates love for special needs dogs

Fetch Cares, a non-profit dog rescue in the Wasatch Back takes care of the most needy population of dogs, the disabled and special needs pets, and helps them find a forever home.

Tracy Klein and PJ Saylor came into the studio to talk about the work of Fetch Cares a non-profit whose mission is to find forever homes for the neediest population of dogs. They brought Boo into the studio, she has a spinal injury, and is the sweetest little girl. She is currently up for adoption.

