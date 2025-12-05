© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Fetch Cares radiates love for special needs dogs

By Andrea Buchanan
Published December 5, 2025 at 1:05 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Tracy Klein (left) is a committed Fetch Cares team member. PJ Saylor is a founder of Fetch Cares. They’re holding Boo an adorable pup that’s up for adoption.
Andrea Buchanan
/
KPCW
Tracy Klein (left) is a committed Fetch Cares team member. PJ Saylor is a founder of Fetch Cares. They’re holding Boo an adorable pup that’s up for adoption.

Fetch Cares, a non-profit dog rescue in the Wasatch Back takes care of the most needy population of dogs, the disabled and special needs pets, and helps them find a forever home.

Tracy Klein and PJ Saylor came into the studio to talk about the work of Fetch Cares a non-profit whose mission is to find forever homes for the neediest population of dogs. They brought Boo into the studio, she has a spinal injury, and is the sweetest little girl. She is currently up for adoption.

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan