The Community Campfire

How one family’s service sparked a Wasatch Back community tradition of giving

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published December 19, 2025 at 2:19 PM MST
Janet and Ellie Agnew
The Agnew Family
Janet and Ellie Agnew

James and Janet Agnew didn’t set out to change the world; they just wanted to make sure their neighbors had a holiday meal. Over the years, their initiative, Christmas Meals, has grown into a community-wide effort across the Wasatch Back. The effort brings together volunteers of all ages, including student-athletes from Park City High School and the Christian Center of Park City, to assemble and deliver festive meals to families in need.

For the Agnews, the project is about more than food. It’s about raising money, knocking on doors, meeting neighbors and becoming both the giver and the receiver.

Listen to the story of how one family’s commitment to showing up has inspired a community to come together year after year.

Marcella Woolley with fellow volunteers at Christmas Meals
Marcella Woolley with fellow volunteers at Christmas Meals
Christmas Meals volunteers
Christmas Meals volunteers
Christmas Meals in action at Park City High School
Christmas Meals in action at Park City High School
Athletes make notes for Christmas Meals
Athletes make notes for Christmas Meals
The Agnew family with CCPC's Rob Harter
The Agnew family with CCPC's Rob Harter
Christmas Meals delivery
Christmas Meals delivery
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson