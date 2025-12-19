How one family’s service sparked a Wasatch Back community tradition of giving
Ways To Subscribe
James and Janet Agnew didn’t set out to change the world; they just wanted to make sure their neighbors had a holiday meal. Over the years, their initiative, Christmas Meals, has grown into a community-wide effort across the Wasatch Back. The effort brings together volunteers of all ages, including student-athletes from Park City High School and the Christian Center of Park City, to assemble and deliver festive meals to families in need.
For the Agnews, the project is about more than food. It’s about raising money, knocking on doors, meeting neighbors and becoming both the giver and the receiver.
Listen to the story of how one family’s commitment to showing up has inspired a community to come together year after year.
1 of 6 — Marcela Woolley.jpg
Marcella Woolley with fellow volunteers at Christmas Meals
The Agnew Family
2 of 6 — Agnew holiday meals volunteers.jpg
Christmas Meals volunteers
The Agnew Family
3 of 6 — Agnew holiday meals at PCHS.jpg
Christmas Meals in action at Park City High School
The Agnew Family
4 of 6 — Agnew holiday meals athletes make notes.jpg
Athletes make notes for Christmas Meals
The Agnew Family
5 of 6 — Agnew family & Rob Harter.jpg
The Agnew family with CCPC's Rob Harter
The Agnew Family
6 of 6 — Agnew holiday meals food delivery.jpg
Christmas Meals delivery
The Agnew Family