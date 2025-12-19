LIVE from the KPCW studio: Freedog

Members of the Park City band Freedog — Bryon Friedman (vocals, guitar, songwriter), Gordo (drums), Stu (bass), and Nick (keys) — sit down to reflect on their long-running musical history and genre-blending sound.

The group previews their upcoming Winter Solstice show on Saturday, Dec. 20 at the Prospector Theater, sharing how the event came together and spotlighting the collaborators and sponsors helping bring it to life.

The interview also features in-studio performances of two original tracks, “Born Stoned” and “Meet Me on the Moon.”