The Community Campfire
The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Freedog

By Mitchell Elliott,
John Burdick
Published December 19, 2025 at 2:26 PM MST
Freedog performs live at the KPCW studio ahead of their Winter Solstice Experience
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW

Members of the Park City band Freedog — Bryon Friedman (vocals, guitar, songwriter), Gordo (drums), Stu (bass), and Nick (keys) — sit down to reflect on their long-running musical history and genre-blending sound.

The group previews their upcoming Winter Solstice show on Saturday, Dec. 20 at the Prospector Theater, sharing how the event came together and spotlighting the collaborators and sponsors helping bring it to life.

The interview also features in-studio performances of two original tracks, “Born Stoned” and “Meet Me on the Moon.”

Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
