© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: John Elwood Morgan

By Mitchell Elliott,
John Burdick
Published January 2, 2026 at 11:07 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
John Elwood Morgan performs on KPCW's The Community Campfire
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW
John Elwood Morgan performs on KPCW's The Community Campfire

Americana folk singer-songwriter John Elwood Morgan discusses his musical journey from growing up in Tooele to spending several formative years in South Carolina, where the roots and folk scenes helped shape his sound.

Now based in Logan and studying music therapy at Utah State University, Morgan reflects on finding his voice as a solo artist and the supportive songwriting community in Utah. He talks about the intimacy of house concerts, the value of solo performances and his evolving creative direction.

Morgan performs "I Meant Well" and "Linger" from his EP New Skies.

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick