LIVE from the KPCW studio: John Elwood Morgan

Americana folk singer-songwriter John Elwood Morgan discusses his musical journey from growing up in Tooele to spending several formative years in South Carolina, where the roots and folk scenes helped shape his sound.

Now based in Logan and studying music therapy at Utah State University, Morgan reflects on finding his voice as a solo artist and the supportive songwriting community in Utah. He talks about the intimacy of house concerts, the value of solo performances and his evolving creative direction.

Morgan performs "I Meant Well" and "Linger" from his EP New Skies.