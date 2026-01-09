Pine sap, chaos and confessions: Hilarious tales from Midway’s scoutmaster

Some stories are too chaotic and hilarious to be forgotten. Rob Sorensen, Midway’s former scoutmaster, spent over a decade guiding boys through adventures that test courage, creativity and sometimes noses, turning sticky situations and misadventures into moments of wisdom.

His tales are equal parts funny and heartwarming, perfect for anyone who’s ever camped, hiked or survived the unpredictable joys of youth. So gather ‘round and discover why some legends aren’t in the history books — they live in the memories of a scoutmaster and his troop.