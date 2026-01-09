© 2026 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Pine sap, chaos and confessions: Hilarious tales from Midway’s scoutmaster

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published January 9, 2026 at 1:39 PM MST
Midway Boosters dinner to honor Rob Sorensen (front row, middle)
Rob Sorensen
Midway Boosters dinner to honor Rob Sorensen (front row, middle)

Some stories are too chaotic and hilarious to be forgotten. Rob Sorensen, Midway’s former scoutmaster, spent over a decade guiding boys through adventures that test courage, creativity and sometimes noses, turning sticky situations and misadventures into moments of wisdom.

His tales are equal parts funny and heartwarming, perfect for anyone who’s ever camped, hiked or survived the unpredictable joys of youth. So gather ‘round and discover why some legends aren’t in the history books — they live in the memories of a scoutmaster and his troop.

Winter campout
1 of 3  — wintercampout.jpg
Winter campout
Rob Sorenson
Nightly serenades by Rob Sorensen (right)
2 of 3  — Rob Sorensen right.jpg
Nightly serenades by Rob Sorensen (right)
Rob Sorenson
Scouts at the sand dunes
3 of 3  — scouts at sand dunes.jpg
Scouts at the sand dunes
Rob Sorenson

Amber Borowski Johnson
