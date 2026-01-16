© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

How Heber Valley women find connection cold plunging in the Provo River

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published January 16, 2026 at 11:23 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Heber Valley women cold plunge in the Provo River.
Mimi McDonald
Heber Valley women cold plunge in the Provo River.

On a quiet bend of the Provo River in Midway, a small group of women gathers year-round to do something that looks a little bit wild: they step into freezing water — on purpose.

Amber Johnson joins this cold-plunging sisterhood to explore why discomfort has become a kind of medicine. From dopamine rushes to deep breaths, from sore muscles to steadier minds, these plunges offer more than shock — they offer connection. Along the way, Johnson learns that the river doesn’t just wake the body; it binds a community willing to face the hard things together.

READ MORE: Check out the NPR story that delves into the science behind cold plunging.

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson