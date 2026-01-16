How Heber Valley women find connection cold plunging in the Provo River

On a quiet bend of the Provo River in Midway, a small group of women gathers year-round to do something that looks a little bit wild: they step into freezing water — on purpose.

Amber Johnson joins this cold-plunging sisterhood to explore why discomfort has become a kind of medicine. From dopamine rushes to deep breaths, from sore muscles to steadier minds, these plunges offer more than shock — they offer connection. Along the way, Johnson learns that the river doesn’t just wake the body; it binds a community willing to face the hard things together.

READ MORE: Check out the NPR story that delves into the science behind cold plunging.