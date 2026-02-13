© 2026 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

A Park City couple's Olympic love story

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published February 13, 2026 at 1:01 PM MST
Mark and Sarah Ervin at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Torino, Italy
Sarah Ervin
Mark and Sarah Ervin at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Torino, Italy

What if the biggest win of the Olympics wasn’t a medal, but a meeting?

In honor of the Milano Cortina 2026 Games, The Community Campfire is talking about Olympic love stories. This week, we sat down with Mark and Sarah Ervin, whose journey began at the 2006 Winter Games in Torino, Italy with a chance encounter, a little boldness and timing you can’t plan set everything in motion.

Twenty years later, the Olympics are still quietly shaping their lives—and their story comes full circle around the Campfire.

Mark, Jack, Sarah, and Sydney Ervin in 2026
Sarah Ervin
Mark, Jack, Sarah, and Sydney Ervin in 2026

