The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: The Last Wild Buffalo

By John Burdick,
Mitchell Elliott
Published February 13, 2026 at 1:14 PM MST
The Last Wild Buffalo performed live in the KPCW studio (L to R: Troy Lybbert, Isaac Woodruff, Jonny Celaya, and Ella Celaya)
KPCW
Four longtime friends who grew up playing music together gather in the KPCW studio as The Last Wild Buffalo, sharing how road trips, college years, and even a summer gigging in Alaska helped shape their high-energy folk-Americana sound. Between laughter and stories about how the band came together, they talk about recording their upcoming album "Still Here Somehow," their first fully collaborative project. They perform two songs from the album in-studio, "G.O.Y.F (Get On Your Feet)" and "Go Down Easily."

John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
