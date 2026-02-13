LIVE from the KPCW studio: The Last Wild Buffalo

Four longtime friends who grew up playing music together gather in the KPCW studio as The Last Wild Buffalo, sharing how road trips, college years, and even a summer gigging in Alaska helped shape their high-energy folk-Americana sound. Between laughter and stories about how the band came together, they talk about recording their upcoming album "Still Here Somehow," their first fully collaborative project. They perform two songs from the album in-studio, "G.O.Y.F (Get On Your Feet)" and "Go Down Easily."