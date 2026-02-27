Park City High Baseball Coach Dave Feasler Looks Ahead to the 2026 Season

Park City High School head baseball coach Dave Feasler joins host Bill on The Skinny on Sports to preview the 2026 baseball season, which begins March 3rd.

A Park City alum and former Occidental College player, Feasler describes running two teams (varsity and a JV/freshman hybrid), praises long-time assistant Matt Strader, associate head coach Ryan Cook, and a strong staff, and stresses process-focused goals built on back-to-back region titles and top-eight state finishes.