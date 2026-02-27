LIVE from the KPCW studio: Owen Quincy

Returning to the KPCW studios is Owen Quincy, who talks about his recent performances, classical/opera background, and the concept behind his album Lyre Man, which is inspired by a Schubert song cycle and features unusual instruments like the hurdy-gurdy.

Owen discusses his influences, his move to San Francisco where he teaches music, and his efforts to translate fully produced songs into compelling solo live performances. He performs two songs live in studio titled “Liar Man” and “Weathervane.”