The Community Campfire
The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Owen Quincy

By Mitchell Elliott,
John Burdick
Published February 27, 2026 at 11:30 AM MST
Artist Owen Quincy at the KPCW Studios
Artist Owen Quincy at the KPCW Studios

Returning to the KPCW studios is Owen Quincy, who talks about his recent performances, classical/opera background, and the concept behind his album Lyre Man, which is inspired by a Schubert song cycle and features unusual instruments like the hurdy-gurdy.

Owen discusses his influences, his move to San Francisco where he teaches music, and his efforts to translate fully produced songs into compelling solo live performances. He performs two songs live in studio titled “Liar Man” and “Weathervane.”

Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
