LIVE from the KPCW studio: Mountain Town Band

Jon Kolon, a retired Park City dentist, discovered songwriting while serving in the Navy and slowly turned those stories—from barstools, dental chairs, and small-town life—into the heart of the Mountain Town Band. Alongside his wife Kim, who unexpectedly found joy keeping the beat on cajón, the group grew into a laid-back Americana trio with guitarist Michael Louis Austin that thrives on spontaneity, often performing together without rehearsal. What began as a personal creative outlet has become a celebration of mountain-town storytelling, shared live with audiences across the Wasatch Back.

Dr. Jon and Kim perform "Living Well Is the Best Revenge" and "Play a Train Song" in studio at KPCW.