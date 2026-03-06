© 2026 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Mountain Town Band

By Mitchell Elliott,
John Burdick
Published March 6, 2026 at 12:23 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Mountain Town Band performing at Melvin's Public House
Mountain Town Band
Mountain Town Band performing at Melvin's Public House

Jon Kolon, a retired Park City dentist, discovered songwriting while serving in the Navy and slowly turned those stories—from barstools, dental chairs, and small-town life—into the heart of the Mountain Town Band. Alongside his wife Kim, who unexpectedly found joy keeping the beat on cajón, the group grew into a laid-back Americana trio with guitarist Michael Louis Austin that thrives on spontaneity, often performing together without rehearsal. What began as a personal creative outlet has become a celebration of mountain-town storytelling, shared live with audiences across the Wasatch Back.

Dr. Jon and Kim perform "Living Well Is the Best Revenge" and "Play a Train Song" in studio at KPCW.

Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
