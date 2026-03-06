© 2026 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

'Women Rising:' Building community through stories of resilience

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published March 6, 2026 at 11:15 AM MST
Kathy Carr (third from the right in pink) with the Wasatch Community Foundation's Women Rising group.
Kathy Carr
Kathy Carr (third from the right in pink) with the Wasatch Community Foundation's Women Rising group.

In this two-part series, Amber Borowski Johnson explores how Women Rising supports women across the Heber Valley. The program, part of the Wasatch Community Foundation, grew from meaningful experiences that inspired Kathy Carr to create free workshops for women of all ages and backgrounds, offering opportunities for learning and connection.

In part one, Amber talks with Kathy about the encounters that strengthened her belief in the importance of kindness and how simple gatherings where strangers become friends became the heart of the program. Through these stories, we see how small acts of connection can ripple outward, shaping the community around them.

Next week, we’ll hear from two local women who share their personal journeys. 

Women Rising offers free quarterly workshops for women of all ages and backgrounds. Kathy Carr (far left).
Kathy Carr
Women Rising offers free quarterly workshops for women of all ages and backgrounds. Kathy Carr (far left).

