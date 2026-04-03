LIVE from the KPCW studio: Peech.

Back where it all began, Park City native Peech. returns to the KPCW studio with his band, reflecting on a journey that started in a makeshift sauna-turned-studio and grew into a full live sound rooted in folk and country. Alongside longtime collaborators Adam Banks and Julian Ray, he shares how friendship and creative trust helped shape his evolution as an artist. What began as bedroom recordings and genre experimentation has turned into a cohesive musical identity—and a growing team supporting it. Now, with new music out and a release show ahead, the story feels like it’s just getting started.