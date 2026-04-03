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The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Peech.

By John Burdick,
Mitchell Elliott
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:15 PM MDT
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Peech. and Adam Banx with an in-studio performance on The Community Campfire
KPCW
Peech. and Adam Banx with an in-studio performance on The Community Campfire

Back where it all began, Park City native Peech. returns to the KPCW studio with his band, reflecting on a journey that started in a makeshift sauna-turned-studio and grew into a full live sound rooted in folk and country. Alongside longtime collaborators Adam Banks and Julian Ray, he shares how friendship and creative trust helped shape his evolution as an artist. What began as bedroom recordings and genre experimentation has turned into a cohesive musical identity—and a growing team supporting it. Now, with new music out and a release show ahead, the story feels like it’s just getting started.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott