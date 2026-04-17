New coach, new field, new challenges shape Park City football’s 2026 campaign

New Park City High School football head coach Dennis Cunningham, also known as Coach G, discusses his journey from a shy, unconfident youth to a successful football player and coach. He highlights his coaching philosophy, emphasizing overcoming adversity and building confidence. Coach G plans to build on the success of his predecessor, Josh Montzingo, by focusing on improving the offense and maintaining a strong defense. He outlines the 2026 season's outlook, including new facilities at Dozier Field and the addition of Wasatch and Deer Creek to the region. The team aims to win the region and make the Final Four, despite needing to replace key players.