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The Community Campfire

‘Won’t you be my neighbor?’ Betsy DeMann on the magic of the Wasatch Back

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published April 24, 2026 at 11:28 AM MDT
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Betsy DeMann with her dog
Betsy DeMann
Betsy DeMann with her dog

Through Neighbors Magazine, stories from the Wasatch Back open a window into connection and belonging. For publisher Betsy DeMann, those stories have unfolded alongside her own highs and hardships, reshaping how she sees community.

As the region grows and changes, she reveals what she believes holds it together — and what will help it thrive in the years ahead.

Heidi Fowler, Jenn Lewis and Betsy DeMann
1 of 2  — Betsy DeMann.jpg
Heidi Fowler, Jenn Lewis and Betsy DeMann
Betsy DeMann
Betsy DeMann with her family
2 of 2  — Betsy DeMann1.jpg
Betsy DeMann with her family
Betsy DeMann

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson