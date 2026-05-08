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The Community Campfire

Midway Bakery: Rooted in sisterhood, loss and community

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published May 8, 2026 at 12:07 PM MDT
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Shannon Edwards, Devan Jacobsen, Debbie Lynn Small and Megan Jacobsen at Midway Bakery
Courtesy of Midway Bakery
Shannon Edwards, Devan Jacobsen, Debbie Lynn Small and Megan Jacobsen at Midway Bakery

The Midway Bakery has become more than just a place for its famous sweet rolls. It’s shaped by sisterhood, touched by grief, and carried forward by community.

Debbie Lynn Small in her happy place.
1 of 4  — Midway Bakery Debbie Lynn Small.jpg
Debbie Lynn Small in her happy place.
Courtesy of Midway Bakery
Debbie Lynn Small with her grandchildren
2 of 4  — Midway Bakery Debbie lynn small with grandchildren.jpg
Debbie Lynn Small with her grandchildren
Debbie Lynn Small
Ed and Debbie Small with their six children
3 of 4  — Midway Bakery Ed and Debbie small with their children.jpg
Ed and Debbie Small with their six children
Debbie Lynn Small
Devon and Debbie in the kitchen
4 of 4  — Midway Bakery Debbie and Devon in the kitchen.jpg
Devon and Debbie in the kitchen
Debbie Lynn Small

MORE CAMFIRE: The cast of 'Something Rotten! Jr.'

After losing their mother in 2024, three sisters continue what they started together, honoring her through the way they care for people.

Here, the legacy isn’t just what’s baked. It lives in their story and in the love that holds it together.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson