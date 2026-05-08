Midway Bakery: Rooted in sisterhood, loss and community
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The Midway Bakery has become more than just a place for its famous sweet rolls. It’s shaped by sisterhood, touched by grief, and carried forward by community.
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Debbie Lynn Small in her happy place.
Courtesy of Midway Bakery
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Debbie Lynn Small with her grandchildren
Debbie Lynn Small
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Ed and Debbie Small with their six children
Debbie Lynn Small
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Devon and Debbie in the kitchen
Debbie Lynn Small
MORE CAMFIRE: The cast of 'Something Rotten! Jr.'
After losing their mother in 2024, three sisters continue what they started together, honoring her through the way they care for people.
Here, the legacy isn’t just what’s baked. It lives in their story and in the love that holds it together.