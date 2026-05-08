Midway Bakery: Rooted in sisterhood, loss and community

The Midway Bakery has become more than just a place for its famous sweet rolls. It’s shaped by sisterhood, touched by grief, and carried forward by community.

1 of 4 — Midway Bakery Debbie Lynn Small.jpg Debbie Lynn Small in her happy place. Courtesy of Midway Bakery 2 of 4 — Midway Bakery Debbie lynn small with grandchildren.jpg Debbie Lynn Small with her grandchildren Debbie Lynn Small 3 of 4 — Midway Bakery Ed and Debbie small with their children.jpg Ed and Debbie Small with their six children Debbie Lynn Small 4 of 4 — Midway Bakery Debbie and Devon in the kitchen.jpg Devon and Debbie in the kitchen Debbie Lynn Small

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After losing their mother in 2024, three sisters continue what they started together, honoring her through the way they care for people.

Here, the legacy isn’t just what’s baked. It lives in their story and in the love that holds it together.