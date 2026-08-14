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The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW Studios: Rich Wyman

By Mitchell Elliott,
John Burdick
Published August 14, 2026 at 11:55 AM MDT
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Rich Wyman at the KPCW Studios
KPCW
Rich Wyman at the KPCW Studios

In this conversation, Rich traces his journey from growing up in Pennsylvania and playing piano since childhood to landing in Park City after a ski trip and building a decades-long career in its local venues. He recalls how a chance encounter with Eddie Van Halen at a Park City gig led to studio sessions in Los Angeles and a record deal in the Netherlands, ultimately shaping a life that now balances six months of touring with six months at home. Rich talks about the changing face of Park City’s music scene, noting a shift away from unique, songwriter-driven performances toward more formula-driven entertainment like karaoke, DJs, and dueling pianos catering to tourists and bachelorette parties, and reflects on how that’s altered opportunities for original, alternative music.

Rich then dives into the creation of his forthcoming 13th album, which he describes as a collage born from profound grief and renewed creative energy. He details the recording process, from home sessions in Logic Pro to final piano tracking at Counterpoint Studios. Rich also performs “Sharpen the Guillotine” and “The Last Goodbye".

The Community Campfire
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick