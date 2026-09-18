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The Community Campfire

Heart surgery turns a techie into a songwriter

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published September 18, 2026 at 12:57 PM MDT
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Robin Regina Baker woke up from heart surgery with a melody and lyrics running through her head, including a song title she had inexplicably written down a few years earlier.
Robin Regina Baker
Robin Regina Baker woke up from heart surgery with a melody and lyrics running through her head, including a song title she had inexplicably written down a few years earlier.

Robin Regina Baker spent decades writing computer code. Then, after heart surgery, she woke up with a melody and lyrics running through her head, including a song title she had inexplicably written down a few years earlier.

Since then, the songs haven’t stopped. Now, at 60, Robin is following a strange and joyful new creative calling, one that has taken her from her Midway home to a songwriting festival in Montana, and has her wondering what, exactly, was awakened when she opened her eyes.

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Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson