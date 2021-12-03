© 2022 KPCW

The Mountain Life | Dec. 3, 2021

Published December 3, 2021 at 11:10 AM MST
In this episode of The Mountain Life : Dermatologist Dr. Jen Haley, physical therapist and yoga instructor Heather Deford and finally college student Lindsay Carreto and the director of the Bright Futures program at Park City High school Jen O'Brien are today's guests.

Dermatologist Dr. Jen Haley talks about how to help our skin get through this harsh and dry climate during the winter. As if living at 7,000 feet isn't enough challenge - it can do our skin a great disservice! She’ll also tells us about how our internal health determines our skin health.

Then, longtime local physical therapist and yoga instructor Heather Deford joins the show. Deford offers some self-care strategies for the holidays. Deford leads workshops and educational series centering around woman’s health, and she focuses on how to have a healthy relationship with body and sexuality -- whether men or women.

And lastly, Jen O'Brien, the director of the Bright Futures program at Park City High school will join the show along with second-year college student Lindsay Carreto who went through the program as a high schooler and continues during college. They highlight the successes and accomplishments of this program which provides advocacy, support, and guidance for first-generation college students beginning at the high school grades and continuing throughout their college careers.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
Pete Stoughton
Pete Stoughton is the Brand Relations Manager at Trail and Ultra Running as well as the Director of Programs at CCPC. Basically, he is the behind the scenes guy at TAUR. When he's not getting his TAUR on, or running 2-3,000 miles a year. His own personal running ranges from 100 mile races to track workouts. Nevertheless, a scenic run with friends is were he finds inner peace.
