The Mountain Life | Dec. 3, 2021

Dermatologist Dr. Jen Haley talks about how to help our skin get through this harsh and dry climate during the winter. As if living at 7,000 feet isn't enough challenge - it can do our skin a great disservice! She’ll also tells us about how our internal health determines our skin health.

Then, longtime local physical therapist and yoga instructor Heather Deford joins the show. Deford offers some self-care strategies for the holidays. Deford leads workshops and educational series centering around woman’s health, and she focuses on how to have a healthy relationship with body and sexuality -- whether men or women.

And lastly, Jen O'Brien, the director of the Bright Futures program at Park City High school will join the show along with second-year college student Lindsay Carreto who went through the program as a high schooler and continues during college. They highlight the successes and accomplishments of this program which provides advocacy, support, and guidance for first-generation college students beginning at the high school grades and continuing throughout their college careers.

