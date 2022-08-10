The Mountain Life | August 10, 2022

Today on the Mountain Life, host Lynn Ware Peek's guests include (01:02) Dr. Lynne Fenton, the psychiatrist blamed for the Aurora shooter’s massacre who joins to tell her story and presents her road map to prevent future mass shootings. (24:44) Then, writer, educator, and literacy advocate Maya Payne Smart who challenges our current approach to literacy - arguing that it offers too little, too late. She discusses her new book, Reading for Our Lives: A Literacy Action Plan from Birth to Six. It is a guide for parents.
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.