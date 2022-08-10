© 2022 KPCW

The Mountain Life | August 10, 2022

Published August 10, 2022 at 11:51 AM MDT
Today on the Mountain Life, host Lynn Ware Peek's guests include (01:02) Dr. Lynne Fenton, the psychiatrist blamed for the Aurora shooter’s massacre who joins to tell her story and presents her road map to prevent future mass shootings. (24:44) Then, writer, educator, and literacy advocate Maya Payne Smart who challenges our current approach to literacy - arguing that it offers too little, too late. She discusses her new book, Reading for Our Lives: A Literacy Action Plan from Birth to Six. It is a guide for parents.

Tags

The Mountain Life Dr. Lynne FentonShootingsMaya Pane SmartREADING FOR OUR LIVES: A Literacy Action Plan from Birth to Six
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
