The Mountain Life | March 15, 2023

Award-winning journalist and internationally recognized speaker on gender issues, sex, and relationships, Peggy Orenstein shares her latest book. "Unraveling," is about sheep and finding herself in the middle of the pandemic with the goal of shearing a sheep, dyeing the wool and knitting a sweater.

Then, designer and author Cyndie Spiegel shares how she went from writing a best-seller, "The Year of Positive Thinking," through a series of family tragedies during the pandemic that made her reconsider everything. She returns with a new book called, "Microjoys," about balancing grief and finding joy again.