The Mountain Life | March 15, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published March 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM MDT
The Department of the Interior is proposing a large expansion of U.S. efforts to make energy from offshore winds, with a plan centered off the Massachusetts coast. Here, a 2010 photo shows a sunrise over Nantucket Sound.
Julia Cumes
/
AP
The sunrise over Nantucket Sound.

Award-winning journalist and internationally recognized speaker on gender issues, sex, and relationships, Peggy Orenstein shares her latest book. "Unraveling," is about sheep and finding herself in the middle of the pandemic with the goal of shearing a sheep, dyeing the wool and knitting a sweater.

Then, designer and author Cyndie Spiegel shares how she went from writing a best-seller, "The Year of Positive Thinking," through a series of family tragedies during the pandemic that made her reconsider everything. She returns with a new book called, "Microjoys," about balancing grief and finding joy again.

The Mountain Life
