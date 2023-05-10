© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life | May 10, 2023

Kristen Schultz, director of the Early Childhood Alliance of the Park City Community Foundation, and Anna Thomas with Voices for Utah Children, discuss the crisis in funding for early childcare and education and why supporting young children is the best investment for society at large.

May is mental health awareness month. The Christian Center of Park City shares how it works all year long to fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and their families.

