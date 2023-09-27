© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | September 27, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published September 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM MDT
Researcher and writer, Cat Bohannon, discusses her new book "Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution." (1:03)

Award-winning endurance athlete Jennifer Pharr Davis holds a record on the Appalachian Trail, averaging 47 miles a day to complete the 2,091 miles of the trail in 46 days. She speaks at Park City Community Church on October 14 as part of the READY Speaker Series. Jared Campbell and Jules Campanelli join to discuss. (29:10)

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
