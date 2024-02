Performance psychologist Dr. Dana Sinclair discusses her new book, “Dialed In: Do Your Best When It Matters Most,” where she shares her proven plan for getting the best results when the pressure is on. (00:56)

Then, local resident, author, and mother of seven, Jenn Drummond, talks about her journey of climbing the second highest summits on each continent and the ensuing book she has written about it called “BreakProof.” (26:08)