Celeste Edmunds, Executive Director of a national organization that helps displaced children, tells her own story of being a "Garbage Bag Girl.” (1:15)

Then, Ginger Hall, the race director for The Crusher in the Tushar gravel bike race near Beaver, Utah, talks about how this race explores a scenic and little-known area of our state over 70 miles and 10,000 vertical feet. (26:07)